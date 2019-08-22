Lawton firefighters stop grass fire near Highland Cemetery

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton firefighters quickly stopped a grass fire Wednesday evening next to Highland Cemetery on Fort Sill Boulevard.
It broke out while we were on the air for 7News at 6.
LFD says an electrical wire fell from a power pole and sparked the flames on tribal land next to the cemetery.
The fire burned less than half an acre.
About ten firefighters from several stations put out the flames within a few minutes.
PSO crews were later called to repair the line.
