Lawton man in custody after running from police, giving fake name

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man is in custody, accused of running from police, doing meth and using a fake name to avoid extradition.
Police say they found 31-year-old Ryan Vanherreweghe asleep with a passenger inside a truck off northwest Atlanta last week.
He told officers he had no identification, but after speaking with them he ran off, running through the backyard of a nearby home and damaging its fence.
Police caught up with and arrested him, though.
A search of his truck uncovered a clear baggy with a white crystal substance and a a glass pipe with meth residue.
In addition, the truck was found to have been stolen.
The man was arrested and charged with resisting an officer, damaging property, possessing stolen property and drug possession.
After booking him into the city jail, it was discovered, however, that Vanherreweghe had falsely identified himself using his brother’s name.
When pressed on this, he admitted that he gave his brother’s information because he was wanted by US Marshals for escaping Alabama custody while he had an ankle monitor.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.