Man sentenced for escaping the Comanche County Detention Center

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An inmate who had escaped from the Comanche County Detention Center last year has been sentenced.
John Evans escaped in October after posing as another inmate, and was recaptured in December in Grady County.
He was initially arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and contributing to the delinquency of minors.
Wednesday he pleaded guilty to escaping from a penal institution, and was sentenced to serve 13 years in prison to run concurrently to a 13-year sentence from previous charges.
