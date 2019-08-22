UPDATE: Man accused of leaving threatening notes taken into custody in OKC

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - The man accused of leaving threatening notes at several places in Oklahoma, including Stephens County, has been taken into custody in Oklahoma City.
Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney told 7 News 44-year-old Thomas Ryan Krech was taken into custody early Thursday morning and authorities are in the process of getting him back to Stephens County.
The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office identified Krech after being caught on camera leaving a threatening note on a woman’s door in Deer Creek. They believe he was likely in Stephens County Wednesday morning, doing the same thing.
A woman in Deer Creek says she woke up Tuesday and checked her doorbell camera to find a man leaving a note on her door and spitting on her door before taking off. In the note, she says the man called himself God and threatened that his angels would sexually assault someone.
That man is being identified as 44-year-old Thomas Ryan Krech. He was identified using the license plate on the truck seen in the video from Deer Creek.
The Stephens County Sheriff’s Department believes Krech left a note at a house in the Bray area Wednesday morning, spitting on the mailbox there, too. It was found around 8 a.m.
Another note was later found at Hilltop Church of God on Highway 29.
The sheriff says the writing in the notes matched that from the letter that was written Tuesday in Deer Creek.
There have been reports of notes left in North Oklahoma City, a church in Tennessee and in McKinney, TX.
