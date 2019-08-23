Children refuse child luring attempt in Comanche County

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A father has a warning for families after he says two of his children could have been kidnapped.
“Things have changed since you and I were kids,” said Bradley Wright, father.
The alleged child luring attempt happened just before dark Wednesday on Post Oak Road outside of Cache.
“They were out riding four-wheelers right here where I was mowing,” said Wright.
Wright’s six-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son were in front of their home when a man and a woman reportedly pulled up in a black S-U-V and then tried to talk to them.
“And asked if they wanted to get in the vehicle and go for a ride and that they had four-wheelers at their house that they could ride,” said Wright.
Thankfully, the children knew what to do.
“It made me real proud that her brother was smart enough to take off on the four-wheeler,” said Wright.
The Comanche County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.
“They took a report took a statement and made sure the kids were okay,” said Wright. "Of course, they can really do anything except look-- their hands are tied. "
Wright believes it happens more than we think.
“I’ve probably had six or seven parents reach out to me asking about the vehicle because the same thing happened to them,” said Wright.
“Every time you have an incident or set of incidents it makes you rethink," said Principal Skeeter Sampler, Cache Intermediate School. "You revisit your plan.”
Principal Sampler says the school plays a role in helping protect students in these type of scenarios.
“Parents are teaching those things to their kids at home and we want to be that voice at school that kind of reiterates what their saying and hopefully somewhere in the middle of that our kids hear that message,” said Principal Sampler.
The Wright family uses code words so the children know if it is safe to go with someone other than their parents.
“So, each kid has a different code word," said Wright. "If we have to have a friend pick them up, if that friend doesn’t say the code word our kids don’t go with them.”
