FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: off and on rain chances this weekend; a stronger cold front arrives next week.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - At least a low chance of storms will continue into the weekend.
Storms continue in southeast Texoma this evening, while the rest of us will stay dry. Expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 80s by 9PM. Overnight, a complex of storms will approach northwestern areas through tomorrow morning but will likely weaken. A few leftover showers or storms will be possible into tomorrow morning. Lows in the low 70s.
Lots of clouds around tomorrow and another chance of hit & miss storms tomorrow evening. Highs in the low 90s. Southeast winds 10-15 mph. Another storm complex may try to move in late tomorrow night into Sunday morning but the best chance of rain may miss us to the north. Highs in the upper 90s Sunday with lows in the low 70s.
Monday will be quite hot ahead of a cold front. Highs in the low 100s under mostly sunny skies. That front will arrive Tuesday with a chance of storms and cooler temperatures for a few days. Highs in the low 90s Tuesday and possible 80s to near 90 Wednesday. Temperatures may slowly warm up late next week before another front arrives.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.