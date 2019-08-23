LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
We received some much needed rainfall in portions of Texoma yesterday to help out with the severe drought that continues to expand across most of our central counties. A few more rain and storm chances are possible again later today. High temperatures this afternoon will be a lot cooler than yesterday with most places in the low to mid 90s.
During the overnight hours more showers and storms will approach Texoma from the northwest. These storms could be on the strong to severe side for wind gusts up to 60mph and hail to the size of quarters. Counties with the best chance to see those showers and storms will be in northwestern and western Texoma. Below average temperatures are also on the way for this weekend with highs Saturday afternoon in the low to mid 90s.
Sunday morning and early afternoon a few more showers and storms are possible primarily for our southwest Oklahoma counties. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 90s Sunday afternoon.
Monday will be a very hot afternoon with oppressive high temperatures well into the triple digits throughout Texoma. Tuesday and Wednesday a big cool down will move into Texoma dropping us from the triple digits back into the low to mid 90s. Along with the cool down a few rain and storm chances will be possible as well.
Next Thursday we could see a few counties with high temperatures in the upper 80s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
