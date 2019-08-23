LPD investigating Thursday night shooting at west Lawton apartment complex

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating after a man showed up at Comanche County Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday.
Officers were informed that the shooting took place at the Summit Ridge Apartments just west of 67th and Gore.
By 10 p.m. the Criminal Investigative Division had arrived at the area and crime scene tape could be seen around an apartment at the complex. Witnessess were transported to the police station to be interviewed.
You can count on us to keep you updated as more information is released by the Lawton Police Department.
