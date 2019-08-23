Police investigate homicide in West Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Lawton Police Department is now investigating a shooting that happened on the west side of Lawton last night as a homicide.
The victim’s name has not been released, but police said he was shot at Summit Ridge Apartments and taken to the hospital where he died.
Police were called to Summit Ridge Apartments just before 9 p.m. Officials were told a man was shot and had already been taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
“We are still looking for more people come forward and talk to us, any witnesses, anybody that saw something, or may have heard something since then, come out and give us information so that we can solve this incident and bring the family and parents to closure," said Jenkins.
One resident who has lived at Summit Ridge Apartments for seven years said it’s usually a quiet area and people seem polite.
“It’s a little unsettling just because it is so close, but I mean it’s not really going to persuade me to move. It doesn’t happen that often, so maybe when we find out more information it won’t be that bad," Danielle said Guerrero.
Michael Cummings was home last night and went downstairs to let his dog out when he saw police and an area taped off.
“It was kind of just like okay did someone break in, did someone get shot, and that wasn’t like the first thing that came to my mind because I didn’t hear anything whatsoever, so I was really just confused like why do they have it taped off, why aren’t they answering any questions," said Cummings.
He said he didn’t know anyone that lived in the apartment taped off.
“I really never seen anyone coming out, but everybody that walked in kind of just looked normal, not suspicious or anything, just everyday activities," said Cummings.
Another resident said knowing a shooting happened close to her is not a scary feeling.
“It kind of caught me by surprise, but I don’t feel threatened or anything. I don’t feel like it was, I don’t know, I feel like it was maybe more personal, so I don’t really feel like, I’m not afraid," said Quinasia Williams.
The Lawton Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO.
