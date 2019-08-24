Altus couple on the run arrested in Saint Louis

SAINT LOUIS,MO. (TNN) - A couple wanted out of Altus after one of their children was found dead were arrested in Missouri.
Authorities say Hakim Moore and Robin Alexander were caught by US Marshals in Saint Louis and they had a 3-month-old with them who was found unharmed.
Law enforcement previously said that child was born in a hotel room and never got official documentation.
Three other children were found prior to that.
We told you early last month that a failure to appear warrant was issued for the two after they were set to appear in court on child abuse and neglect charges.
