Body found after Comanche County home explodes, burns to the ground

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A body was found in what officials believe to be a home explosion near Southeast 60th and Bishop Road just before 7 a.m. Saturday.
Emergency responders were told by 911 callers that they believed the home to be vacant, but after extinguishing the flames a body was found inside.
State Fire Marshals are investigating the cause.
The Medical Examiner was also called to the scene to assist.
The Flower Mound Volunteer Fire Department and Lawton Fire Department responded to the scene.
