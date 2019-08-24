Chattanooga families fall victim to virtual kidnapping scam call

CHATTANOOGA, Okla. (TNN) - It’s no secret that scam calls have become a regular occurrence for people across the county, but recently those calls have been targeting families in southwest Oklahoma, most recently a number of them made to parents in Chattanooga, and they said they’re more threatening than the typical scam.
When scam calls are answered, the voice on the other end is typically calling about an expired warranty, or a free trip - but over the past few days, a number of calls to families in Chattanooga go much further.
“We’ve been receiving calls from four concerned parents that have been contacted by a scam that says their child has been kidnapped,” said Chattanooga Principal Dexter Matlock.
Because Matlock is the principal for grades 7-12, he said it’s just been four calls, but the Chattanooga Chief of Police said he’s heard of three more calls, including one to a fellow officer.
“Any time a child is involved that is going to multiply or enhance the perceived threat, so yeah these calls have been obscene,” said Chattanooga Chief of Police Rob Stallcup.
These specific calls were all from a number that appears to originate out of Mexico. The person on the other end of the line said they have the parent’s child, and demand up to 50 thousand dollars for their return.
Matlock said when the school received calls from panicked parents, they knew this wasn’t something they could take lightly.
“Our immediate thing was to run straight to the child’s class, make sure they are there in attendance, and call the parents back to let them know their kids are safe,” said Matlock.
Despite these calls being more aggressive than a typical scam call, Stallcup said he believes it’s someone local pulling a prank, and he doesn’t want the community to worry about the safety of their kids.
“With the people that have been contacted, I believe it’s someone from around here using an app to generate a phone number,” said Stallcup.
The police department says they are taking extra steps to ensure the safety of students, even if the calls aren't presenting a real danger.
“We’ve stepped up our presence the county deputies have stepped up their presence, we’ve installed a few extra cameras in the area, so it’s under surveillance”said Stallcup.
And if you do receive these calls, Stallcup said before you contact the school or local police, take down the number calling and give the details to the FBI.
Stallcup said “The FBi says there is a website called IC3.Gov, and if you receive one of these calls, go online and make the report so it can all be documented.”
7News also received calls from people in Comanche County and Stephens County reporting the same Virtual Kidnapping Scam, so people all over southwest Oklahoma should be on the look out for scam calls from Mexico.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.