First Alert Forecast: Rain chance low for the remainder of the weekend (8/24 PM)

Good evening! For the remainder of today, skies will remain mostly cloudy with breaks of sun. Winds will be gusting out of the southeast at 10 to 15mph. Temperatures will slowly drop into the lower 90s by 6PM and nearing the mid and lower 80s by 10PM. The rain chance for the remainder of this evening is pretty low but cannot be ruled out, especially heading into early Sunday morning. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has parts of Texoma just out of the marginal risk for any severe storms into tonight. Overnight lows will be near 72°. Any rain we do see, will be a hit or miss shower and should wrap up by noon tomorrow.