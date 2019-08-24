First Alert Forecast: Rain chance low for the remainder of the weekend (8/24 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - While the rain chance is low, a hit or miss shower is possible heading into Sunday.
Good evening! For the remainder of today, skies will remain mostly cloudy with breaks of sun. Winds will be gusting out of the southeast at 10 to 15mph. Temperatures will slowly drop into the lower 90s by 6PM and nearing the mid and lower 80s by 10PM. The rain chance for the remainder of this evening is pretty low but cannot be ruled out, especially heading into early Sunday morning. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has parts of Texoma just out of the marginal risk for any severe storms into tonight. Overnight lows will be near 72°. Any rain we do see, will be a hit or miss shower and should wrap up by noon tomorrow.
We’re trending warm and muggy once again for Sunday with highs near 98° under mostly cloudy skies. A drastic change in the forecast comes heading into Monday with dry and hot conditions. Highs will be near 104° ahead of a cold front moving through on Tuesday. Highs for Tuesday dip back into the lower 90s and even the upper 80s for Wednesday. Winds gusting from the south then switching to the northeast 10 to 25mph. Tuesday and northeast to the east 10 to 20mph on Wednesday. Some rain passes along with the cold front, bringing our chance for rain Tuesday and Wednesday back up to 20% under partly cloudy skies.
Winds shift back out of the southeast for Thursday bringing all that warm air with highs in the mid 90s.
Have a great Saturday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.