First Alert Forecast: Rain chances off and on for the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Rain showers likely for the weekend
Good morning! Clouds move in early this morning with Saturday trending mostly cloudy. Some peaks of sun is likely throughout the weekend, so if your plans find you outside today, or if you’re heading out to the Hotter’N Hell Hundred down in Wichita Falls, TX today stay weather prepared! Grab the sunscreen, an umbrella/ rain jacket and plenty of water to drink before heading out the door! The chance for any shower activity increases heading into the evening with a hit or miss shower all night. While this weekend isn’t a scorcher, temperatures today will still be in the low to mid 90s. At 7AM we’re nearing 71° with southeast winds 5-10mph, 9AM 74°, southeast winds 5-10mph, 12PM 85° with winds gusting out of the southeast at 10-15mph. Overnight, lows will be near 72°.
For Sunday, temperatures rise slightly with highs near 98° and with skies trending partly cloudy. Winds will be gusting out of the south at 10 to 20 mph. The rain chance is still low heading into Sunday evening with rain looking more likely for our most northern counties. Ahead of a cold front pushing through on Tuesday, Monday is looking to be the hottest day of the week with highs near 104°. We cool back down heading into Tuesday with highs nearing 92°.
Have a good one!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.