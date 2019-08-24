First Alert Forecast: Rain chances off and on for the weekend

Good morning! Clouds move in early this morning with Saturday trending mostly cloudy. Some peaks of sun is likely throughout the weekend, so if your plans find you outside today, or if you’re heading out to the Hotter’N Hell Hundred down in Wichita Falls, TX today stay weather prepared! Grab the sunscreen, an umbrella/ rain jacket and plenty of water to drink before heading out the door! The chance for any shower activity increases heading into the evening with a hit or miss shower all night. While this weekend isn’t a scorcher, temperatures today will still be in the low to mid 90s. At 7AM we’re nearing 71° with southeast winds 5-10mph, 9AM 74°, southeast winds 5-10mph, 12PM 85° with winds gusting out of the southeast at 10-15mph. Overnight, lows will be near 72°.