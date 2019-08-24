Frederick man charged for 2017 hit and run files for change of venue

FREDERICK, Okla. (TNN) - A Frederick man charged in connection to a 2017 deadly hit and run has filed for a change of venue.
39-year-old Jimmy Harber is charged with accessory to a felony.
Authorities say he was the passenger in the truck when Dakota Kinder pulled into the path of a motorcycle. That crash led to the death of the motorcyclist.
Harber is accused of trying to conceal digital evidence and hide alcohol use from around the time of the crash.
According to court documents, Harber filed to change the venue for his trial.
Motions on that filing will be heard by a judge in November.
