Hundreds of SWOK supporters in stride at Walk to End Alzheimer’s

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - More than 500 residents from southwest Oklahoma joined the Alzheimer’s Association in its Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday morning in Lawton.
“This is the most teams that we’ve ever had," said Lyndse Sager, walk manager for the Alzheimer’s Association. "I mean, Lawton is such a great community. We’ve had great participation not just in Lawton, but really the surrounding towns. We just have teams from all over and we just had a great turnout. We are so thankful for our teams.”
The supporters each have ties to Alzheimer’s, from family members to those fighting the illness, themselves.
“We don’t currently have a cure," said Sager. "We need a cure, because it not only affects the person who’s going through it, but it affects the caregivers.”
Glenda Jenkins lost her mother to Alzheimer’s in 2014.
“It’s just heartbreaking," said Jenkins. "It’s a terrible, terrible death sentence to anyone who gets it. We need everyone to get out there and do their part, do the walk and make donations. The first survivors out there. I’m hoping that it’s found very soon.”
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the Alzheimer’s Association’s number one fundraising event. The money goes toward finding a cure and providing free services.
“We want to be able to help the families that are going through this terrible disease. We want to help our caregivers," said Sager. "We have care consultations. We have our 1-800 number. We have our programs that we do in Lawton and Duncan where we do presentations on how to be a better care giver.”
Although the walk is over, the fundraising is still on, and they are near their goal.
“Our monetary goal this year is $88,000 and as of right now we’re a little over $60,000, so we are getting so close," said Sager. "We need a white flower, and our white flower represents that we’ve found a cure.”
If you would like to help them reach their goal, you can make a donation online by visiting their website at lawtonwalk.org.
