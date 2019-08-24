Raytheon employees host lunch for veterans

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Raytheon employees gathered at the Lawton/Fort Sill Veterans Center to give back to our local veterans.
Raytheon Employee Veterans Network has worked with the Veteran’s Center for about six years to provide enjoyment and company to the vets.
This year, veterans were able to come in and enjoy some hamburgers and hot dogs as well as get to know some Raytheon employees.
One employee said it was a great turnout.
“The veterans love us coming out here. They come out in swarms every year they come out, and we found out last year with the Alzheimer’s Walk that is locally done here, that it was a good way for us to come out and they go participate in the walk and then they come in here and we give them lunch," said Curtis Yeager.
They said they enjoy finding opportunities where they can give back to the community, especially the veterans.
