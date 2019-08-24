SWOK Home Builders Association raises money for Food for Kids

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The community is invited out this weekend to the 2019 Fall Tour of Homes, and to view this year’s project home.
A builder from the Southwest Oklahoma Home Builders Association is chosen to build a project home. This year, Smitty’s Construction led the project.
After this weekend, the home will be put on the market and the money made from it goes back into the organization and community.
This year, they are asking for a $5 donation to tour the project home. The money raised benefits Lawton Food For Kids.
“A lot of times these kids don’t have food for the weekends, so we try to give them a backpack to take home for the weekend for something to eat. You’d be surprised how many kids go hungry, and it takes about $100 per kid per school year to do this, so the more money we raise, the better off we are to do this," said Allen Smith.
He said outside of just the project home, there are about 13 homes that can be toured from Cache to Elgin. You can download their app called ‘Tour of Homes’ to find a list of locations.
The tour picks back up tomorrow from 1-4 p.m.
