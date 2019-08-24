UPDATE: Man accused of leaving threatening notes in custody in Stephens County

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The man accused of leaving dozens of disturbing notes in several cities is now in custody at the Stephens County Jail.
Sheriff Wayne Mckinney tells us, Thomas Krech was transferred there Thursday night.
He was previously being held in a mental health facility in Oklahoma City, with a deputy on standby to bring him in.
Authorities say Krech left graphic, threatening notes at several homes and churches in Stephens and Oklahoma County, and he is believed to be behind a similar string of notes out of Tennessee.
He’s charged with defacing personal property, threatening to perform an act of violence and injury to a house of worship.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.