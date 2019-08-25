First Alert Forecast: Showers early but clearing and dry (8/25 AM)

Good morning! A few showers are starting to pop up on radar as of 5:30AM. If they continue to push south, just keep in mind they have the potential to bring heavy downpours, gusty winds and hail. As the morning progresses, we’ll see temperatures nearing 72°. By 9AM we’re nearing 76°, 10AM 80°, 11AM, 83° and by noon we’re near 85°. Any and all shower activity should be wrapped up by 10AM. Clouds will linger into the day staying mostly cloudy with some breaks of sun. Highs for today are near 98°. Winds will be gusting out of the south at 10-20mph. Lows near 75°.