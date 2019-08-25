First Alert Forecast: Showers early but clearing and dry (8/25 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A few passing storms very early but otherwise clearing for Sunday.
Sunrise this morning is at 7:02AM.
Good morning! A few showers are starting to pop up on radar as of 5:30AM. If they continue to push south, just keep in mind they have the potential to bring heavy downpours, gusty winds and hail. As the morning progresses, we’ll see temperatures nearing 72°. By 9AM we’re nearing 76°, 10AM 80°, 11AM, 83° and by noon we’re near 85°. Any and all shower activity should be wrapped up by 10AM. Clouds will linger into the day staying mostly cloudy with some breaks of sun. Highs for today are near 98°. Winds will be gusting out of the south at 10-20mph. Lows near 75°.
We’re heating things back up as we head into Monday with highs near 104°! Skies will clear, giving us ample opportunity for sunshine and mostly sunny skies. Winds will be gusting out of the south at 15-25mph. A cold front is expected to pass through Tuesday, bringing with it much cooler air. Our highs for Tuesday are nearing 87° and Wednesday near 83°. Both days have a shot as seeing some rain showers associated with the cold front moving through. Lows will be in the mids 70s and dropping to the upper 60s by Wednesday.
Have a great Sunday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.