First Alert Forecast: Up & Down temperatures with some chances of rain (8/25 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - More rain is in the forecast for this upcoming week.
For the rest of tonight, temperatures will drop from 96° to the 90s by 7PM, lower 80s by 9PM and into the 70s by morning. Skies have cleared throughout today and will remain clear as we head into Monday. Winds all night will be gusting out of the south at 5-10mph.
We’re heating things back up as we head into Monday with highs near 104°. Skies will clear, giving us ample opportunity for sunshine under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be gusting out of the south at 15-25mph bringing all of the moisture and warm air to Texoma. A heat advisory is posted because of the drastic heat in place for tomorrow starting at noon and going through 8PM. Heat index values ranging from 105° to 110° with dewpoints in the 70s. A cold front is expected to pass through late Monday into Tuesday, bringing with it much cooler air. As the front passes, it gives us a shot at another round of storms, late in the evening on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. We’re keeping an eye on these storms, as they have the potential to bring gusty winds, hail and heavy downpours, leading to some localized flooding. The high for Tuesday is around 84°. The winds will shift from the south to the northeast at 15-25mph. Due to this wind shift, it allows for cooler air from the north to be brought into Texoma. We’re cooler again, heading into Wednesday, with highs nearing 83°.
The winds shift once again heading into Thursday with air now being pulled from the southeast at 10-20mph, bringing our highs back in the 90s for Thursday and Friday under mostly sunny skies. The warm up is very brief as another cold front is expected to pass late Friday into Saturday bringing, once again, cooler temperatures and more chances for rain heading into the weekend.
Have a good one!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
