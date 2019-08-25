First Alert Forecast: Up & Down temperatures with some chances of rain (8/25 PM)

We’re heating things back up as we head into Monday with highs near 104°. Skies will clear, giving us ample opportunity for sunshine under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be gusting out of the south at 15-25mph bringing all of the moisture and warm air to Texoma. A heat advisory is posted because of the drastic heat in place for tomorrow starting at noon and going through 8PM. Heat index values ranging from 105° to 110° with dewpoints in the 70s. A cold front is expected to pass through late Monday into Tuesday, bringing with it much cooler air. As the front passes, it gives us a shot at another round of storms, late in the evening on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. We’re keeping an eye on these storms, as they have the potential to bring gusty winds, hail and heavy downpours, leading to some localized flooding. The high for Tuesday is around 84°. The winds will shift from the south to the northeast at 15-25mph. Due to this wind shift, it allows for cooler air from the north to be brought into Texoma. We’re cooler again, heading into Wednesday, with highs nearing 83°.