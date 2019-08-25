House of Bread Ministry raises money for repairs

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Members from Lawton’s House of Bread Ministry Church hosted a bake sale at Country Mart.
House of Bread Ministry has been around for 22 years giving back to the community in any way they can.
“We feed the hungry, we go to the library and feed once a month, we go to the nursing home and try to do something for the residents there. Christmas time we try to make sure we have a community Christmas dinner and also we try to give out gifts to the teenagers, senior citizens, people who would otherwise be forgotten," said Ramonda Bruno.
They host bake sales and yard sales so that they can make repairs to the church and fill up their food pantry which is currently low.
“We have hot dogs and we have boxed foods, stuff like that, but other than that, you know you can’t give something that you don’t got, but we use to have a lot of food drives, so we’re hoping to get back out there and do those as well so we can be a help to the community," said Bruno.
Pastor Bernell Caraway said it’s a great feeling to help others.
“When people ask for things we want to be a help, and sometimes people just don’t have groceries and stuff, and so when they don’t and we have it we want to help them. I believe God wants us to do that because if not I wouldn’t continue doing it," said Caraway.
“It means a whole lot knowing you’re being a help out there to the community and that you’re doing what the Lord would have you do,” said Bruno.
Bruno said they will be at Chamber on the Move on September 7th at Cache Road Square holding another bake sale.
