FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: A big cool-down is on the way, along with good storm chances.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Much cooler temperatures will be with us for a few days after a front pushes through tonight.
For the rest of this evening, mostly clear, breezy, and hot with temperatures till near 94 by 9PM. Any storms through 10pm should be confined near or north of I-40. The cold front will arrive between 11pm and 2am from north to south, shifting winds to the northeast. Lows near 70. Scattered storms are possible after midnight and through tomorrow morning. Storms may contain high wind gusts to 60 mph, quarter size hail, and downpours.
Much cooler tomorrow with lots of clouds and highs only in the upper 70s to low 80s! Northeast winds 15-25 mph. Additional scattered showers and storms are likely tomorrow, especially during the afternoon into the evening. Scattered storms will remain possible tomorrow night into Wednesday morning. lows in the mid 60s.
Morning showers will end Wednesday with some clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s with winds shifting from northeast to southeast. Plenty of sunshine Thursday with highs in the low 90s and breezy south winds. A slight chance of storms will return Friday & Saturday. Highs in the mid 90s on Friday and 80s this weekend.
