FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: A big cool-down is on the way, along with good storm chances.

For the rest of this evening, mostly clear, breezy, and hot with temperatures till near 94 by 9PM. Any storms through 10pm should be confined near or north of I-40. The cold front will arrive between 11pm and 2am from north to south, shifting winds to the northeast. Lows near 70. Scattered storms are possible after midnight and through tomorrow morning. Storms may contain high wind gusts to 60 mph, quarter size hail, and downpours.