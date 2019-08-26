Later this evening we are tracking a few storm chances for portions of the viewing area. There is a slight risk of severe weather in effect for our northeastern Texoma counties. The main threats that we are tracking will be large hail up to the size of golf balls and 60-70mph wind gusts. Showers and storms will continue through the overnight and into Tuesday morning. There is a lower end marginal risk that a few severe storms are possible again tomorrow, primarily for counties along and south of the Red River. Temperatures will have a nice fall feel to them with most places in the mid to upper 80s.