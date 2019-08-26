LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
It is going to be a very hot afternoon all throughout Texoma! High temperatures this afternoon will be well into the triple digits for all of Texoma. Heat index values this afternoon will be around 110-112.
Later this evening we are tracking a few storm chances for portions of the viewing area. There is a slight risk of severe weather in effect for our northeastern Texoma counties. The main threats that we are tracking will be large hail up to the size of golf balls and 60-70mph wind gusts. Showers and storms will continue through the overnight and into Tuesday morning. There is a lower end marginal risk that a few severe storms are possible again tomorrow, primarily for counties along and south of the Red River. Temperatures will have a nice fall feel to them with most places in the mid to upper 80s.
A few storm chances are possible again Wednesday as remnant boundaries from prior storms hang around. Showers and storms Wednesday will likely be for counties south of the Red River.
Thursday and Friday high temperatures will slowly warm back into the mid 90s. There is a small chance for more showers and storms Friday. This is due to another front that will move through Texoma as we hit the weekend. This weekend temperatures will be in the 80s and a few isolated storms are possible as well.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
