Home explosion now homicide investigation, identity of victim not confirmed

"We see it every once in a while when we have a meth lab in a house. We did not have a meth lab in this house. Sometimes when you have a propane leak you see that, we did not have propane to this house. It was an all-electric house, but the electricity had been turned off. So we just are going by, after we eliminated all those things, now we’re looking into if somebody set it on fire,” Stradley said.