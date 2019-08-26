LPD releases identity of victim in last week’s homicide

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department has released the identity of a man who was shot at a westside apartment complex on Thursday night last week.
The man has been identified as Michael Hyde.
On Thursday evening around 8:45, police received reports of a man showing up at the Comanche County Memorial Hospital emergency room with a gunshot wound. It was later discovered the shooting happened at the Summitt Ridge Apartments on West Gore Blvd.
Hyde died of his injuries at the hospital.
Police have not released any other information about the incident.
You can count on us to keep you updated as more information is discovered.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.