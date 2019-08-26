Mt. Scott roadway to close for repairs

WICHITA MOUNTAINS WILDLIFE REFUGE, Okla. (TNN) - The Mt. Scott Roadway will be closed for construction starting Tuesday August 27.
Closure will lift briefly from August 31 to September 2 to celebrate the Labor Day holiday, but beginning September 3, the Mt. Scott Roadway and all access to the adjacent hill slope areas will be closed until construction is completed.
“We ask our visitors to please respect the closure and refrain from entering the construction areas. We know how much people value their access to Mt. Scott. We know the closure is frustrating and we want to do everything we can to preserve that access. Illegal entry will slow work because construction activities will have to stop until people leave the area,” says Refuge Manager David Farmer.
Refuge staff have been working to secure contracts for the repair of the road since it was closed to vehicles in September 2018.
Information about the closure can be found at www.fws.gov/refuge/wichita_mountains, by contacting the Visitor Center at 580-429-2197, or by following the Refuge on Facebook.
