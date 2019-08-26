New medical marijuana bill to go into effect this week

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Medical marijuana laws can be a bit confusing at times, for patients, the public, and law enforcement. This week, a new medical marijuana bill signed into law will go into effect in the state of Oklahoma, helping to clear up some of that confusion.
House Bill 2612 covers a variety of medical marijuana avenues.
“It does everything from trying to prevent things like diversion, where you had in other states marijuana seeds would be tested and they’d come back for either toxicity or potency or issues like that, so they weren’t able to go into the market and they get diverted into the black market,” said Rep. Trey Caldwell.
It also addresses medical marijuana licensee job protections.
“The testing for the card holders at work, we do enjoy that it offers some level of protection to the patients, but we do also understand that Oklahoma’s an employment at-will state, so there’s always going to be that battle," said DeRuse Cooper, manager of Buds CBD Lawton. "It does offer you at least a first step in defense of having your medical marijuana card.”
However, the bill does not offer job protection to those who have safety sensitive jobs, such as law enforcement, first responders, or those whose jobs require operating a vehicle.
Representative Caldwell said the medical marijuana industry is a divisive one.
“You’re going to have people that are never going to agree with it, no matter what, and you’re going to have some people who don’t think the law goes far enough, they want full recreation," said Rep. Caldwell. "So, I think our goal as legislators with the unity bill was to try to bring both of those sides together and say, ‘hey, this is the will of the people. Oklahoma voted on this as a whole. It passed overwhelmingly.’ Alright. Now we need to implement it in a safe measure. How can this be implemented safely?”
Cooper said there are many difficulties when setting policy for new industries, but he wishes their was more education.
“It would be nice to see an avenue for public education," said Cooper. "There’s still a lot of people, everyone from the general public, to us patients, to law enforcement, to physicians. No one’s really sure exactly what’s going on.”
Rep. Caldwell said the over 100 page long unity bill is a good starting point, legislation wise, but he expects more changes in the coming years.
The new law goes into effect on August 29th.
