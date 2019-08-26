New medical marijuana bill to go into effect this week

“You’re going to have people that are never going to agree with it, no matter what, and you’re going to have some people who don’t think the law goes far enough, they want full recreation," said Rep. Caldwell. "So, I think our goal as legislators with the unity bill was to try to bring both of those sides together and say, ‘hey, this is the will of the people. Oklahoma voted on this as a whole. It passed overwhelmingly.’ Alright. Now we need to implement it in a safe measure. How can this be implemented safely?”