Boys and Girls Club welcomes new director

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Boys and Girls Club in Lawton recently named Amanda Nunez as their new director. As the director, she wants to expand the programs they offer. She said they don't have a lot of programs for teenagers and she'd like to change that. She'd also like to bring more awareness about the club to the community.
Nunez got involved with the club after her son became an annual member last year. Since then, she volunteered as the team mom for the Pee Wee and midget sports teams, joined the advisory council before becoming the director of the club.
"It's nice to be Miss Amanda and have the kids want me to play jump rope with them or getting to call plays for basketball for the kids,” she said. “My favorite thing today is Taco Tuesday, so I'm excited to serve dinner to the kids this evening and for them to be excited for that."
Alyssa Oxendine, with the Salvation Army, said she thinks Nunez having her son at the club will help her be an even better director.
"To me, that is a source of inspiration right in front of you to have all the time,” Oxendine said. “So, she sees her own child here, she knows his hopes and dreams, and she gets to apply that drive to the rest of the kids that come here."
"I want to just give kids positivity,” Nunez said. “I want to give them happy and lightness. There's so much in this world. It's not easy to be a kid anymore, and I want them to come to a place where they can be a kid."
Nunez said she loves working for a cause and wants to allow the kids to learn and grow when they come to the club after school.
"There's something about when they're out of school,” she said. “Giving them a safe place to go, making sure they have a hot meal in their belly, making sure they're surrounded by people that are going to be able to teach them, help them become leaders and help them become active in things that they're interested in and in the community."
And to get more involved, Nunez said they plan a part of open streets next month.
