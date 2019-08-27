FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: additional showers possible tonight and temperatures stay comfortable tomorrow.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The pattern will remain somewhat active over the next several days and temperatures will stay warm but not too hot.
For the rest of this evening, skies will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm. Overnight, scattered showers & storms may redevelop and the higher chance will be near and south of the Red River. Temperatures in the mid 70s at 9PM and lows in the mid 60s. Showers early tomorrow morning then slow clearing tomorrow afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast to southeast winds 5-15 mph.
Clouds may linger to start Thursday morning then skies should become mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Another disturbance will move through Texoma later Friday into the weekend, bringing a chance of scattered storms, especially Friday night. Highs near 94 Saturday but a bit cooler in the 80s this weekend. Lows in the low 70s.
We should really start to dry out early next week with mostly sunny skies and warmer highs in the low to mid 90s Monday and Tuesday.
