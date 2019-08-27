FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: additional showers possible tonight and temperatures stay comfortable tomorrow.

For the rest of this evening, skies will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm. Overnight, scattered showers & storms may redevelop and the higher chance will be near and south of the Red River. Temperatures in the mid 70s at 9PM and lows in the mid 60s. Showers early tomorrow morning then slow clearing tomorrow afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast to southeast winds 5-15 mph.