LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
Heavy downpours and a few strong to severe storms have been impacting portions of Texoma throughout the morning hours. These showers and storms will stick with us through the better part of the morning, and then turn isolated by this afternoon. Today, high temperatures will be nice and cool with a lot of places in the low to mid 80s. There will also be a lot of cloud cover sticking with us throughout the afternoon, so expect limited sunshine today.
This evening more scattered showers and storms are possible throughout Texoma. During the overnight hours we will see the bulk of storm activity move south of the Red River where it will remain through mid to late morning Wednesday. A few of the storms that do develop could be on the strong to severe side, primarily for a wind and hail threat.
High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid 80s. Thursday and Friday high temperatures will slowly warm back into the low to mid 90s. Weather conditions on Thursday will be nice and dry with lots of sunshine. Friday, showers and storms are possible. Those storm chances will carry over into Saturday as well. Another little cool down moves in this weekend which will drop temperatures back into the 80s Saturday and Sunday.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
