Lawton Fire Department gets mass bleeding kits

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Fire Department is now more prepared in case of a mass casualty event or active shooter situation after buying two mass bleeding kits.
The kits contain tourniquets, combat gauze, bandages, chest seals and scissors, and according to the City of Lawton, they fit in a bag that can be buckled around a first responder’s upper body.
While most mass bleeding kits usually cost around $1,000, LFD officials say they got their own materials and built the kits themselves for $425.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.