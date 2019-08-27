Medicine Park business will also act as temporary post office

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (TNN) - A Medicine Park business will soon act as the temporary post office for the town, after the property lease on the current post office expires.
The temporary post office boxes can be found at the Old Plantation, located in the center of Medicine Park.
The Medicine Park post office’s property lease will expire at the end of August. There were plans in place to have a new post office built by the time it ended, but construction fell behind, leaving the town in need of a temporary fix.
“I reached out to several property owners in town and Chad Thornton, who owns the plantation, which is a large building in the center of our town, has agreed, very graciously, to house temporary boxes and have access to those boxes for our residents within the plantation,” said Jennifer Ellis, mayor of Medicine Park.
Residents will have access to mail delivery seven days a week, from about 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. when the Old Plantation closes.
“It’s good of Chad to offer the restaurant for delivery, because half of us are not going to go to Lawton to pick our mail up,” said John McClain, a Medicine Park resident.
Ellis said because the post office’s lease at the current facility ends in just a few days, the transition to the temporary location will have to happen sometime very soon.
“We are going to start the movement of the post office boxes sometime this week so they will have it available next week," said Ellis. "There will not be a lapse in delivery and residents should be getting a letter in their post office boxes in the next couple weeks explaining the transition to them.”
Ellis said the temporary post office at the Old Plantation will be convenient for residents while the new post office is being built.
“We found a new location, and the permanent structure is going to be placed next to our Medicine Park Event Center on town property," said Ellis. "It’s actually a portable building and they set it, do the parking, put handicap parking in and all those types of structures around that building.”
Ellis said the new post office should be ready by this November.
