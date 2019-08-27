New light fountain lit at Elmer Thomas Park

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A brand new LED light fountain has been put in Lake Helen at Elmer Thomas Park.
Monday night, the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority lit the multi-colored installation for the first time.
The fountain will help to aerate the lake, keeping the waters clear of moss and allowing the fish to survive. But in addition to the air functions, the fountain also helps to beautify the area.
“This is a beautiful park anyway, and this just sets it off. People coming through Lawton are going to be able to look at it, people going east on Cache road are going to be able to see it, and it lights up for a long ways away and it’s a beautiful fountain and about double the size of the fountain that we had before,” says LETA Chairman Jay Burk.
The $35,000 fountain was paid for through a special enhancement fund collected from various city fines.
Parts from the older fountain are expected to be moved and utilized in Liberty Lake.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.