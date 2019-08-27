PART ONE: City Council Candidate Previews

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Only Ward 3 is up for grabs, but that race features current councilman Caleb Davis, and three long-time Lawton residents.
By random chance, it’s ladies first as Linda Chapman and Donna Mata answer two questions: Why are they running, and what do they hope to accomplish?
When asked why they decided to run, both Linda Chapman and Donna Mata said a lot of it can be attributed to their past work with various parts of the community, and what they learned during that time pushed them to take on a bigger role within the city.
“My theme is bringing harmony back to Lawton, and to the city council. For me, I want a representative for ward 3 who has good character and integrity, and who treats people fairly and with respect," said Ward 3 candidate Linda Chapman.
“I’ve been with the City of Lawton for 38 years, defending a budget, preparing a budget and going before the council. I also did my business from the other side of the podium, but I think there are some things the city of Lawton needs to look at a little bit closer," said Ward 3 Candidate Donna Mata.
Both candidates said deciding on what they hope to accomplish was harder to pinpoint, but their answers were both based on what their constituents are asking for the most.
“Safety is certainly a concern for some of my older constituents, they hear the gun shot, they hear the ambulances and they are scared, some of them, so I would like to see more of a police presence. I know everybody is concerned with the pot holes and the roads, but I think more information needs to be made available to the citizens, to help inform and engage them," said Mata.
“Definitely continue with infrastructure, that’s such a major thing. And, there are always what they call unseen needs that aren’t really pretty like sewer lines. I’d like to see the CIP projects that voters voted on, to complete those and then work forward a vision for the next five to ten years," said Chapman.
Later this week, we will hear from both current councilman Caleb Davis and his third opponent for the seat, Derek Berry.
