Young Professionals of Lawton host Ward 3 public forum

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Ward 3 Lawton CIty Council candidates were all on the campaign trail Monday, taking part in the Young Professionals of Lawton public forum.
Derek Berry, Donna Mata, Linda Chapman and current Councilman Caleb Davis took center stage in the McCasland Ballroom and answered a wide range of audience questions for more than an hour.
Organizers made sure to explain that this was not a debate -- but each candidate did get a chance to share their own opinion on a number of issues.
The candidates also had an opening and closing statement, where they were able to share their vision for the city if they were to win the seat.
“Our goal through the legislative committee of Young Professionals is just to give access, and educate the public to understand what’s going on. This access part of it gives them an opportunity to come in one setting, have all four candidates here, and answer questions that could be important in the upcoming election," said Vincent Saylor, the Co-Chair of the YPL Legislative Committee.
If you weren’t able to attend the event, you can watch the entire forum on the Young Professionals of Lawton’s Facebook page.
