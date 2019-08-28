City Council to meet every week until CIP plan is finalized

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton City Councilors will now meet every Tuesday night, even on off council weeks, to further discuss and finalize plans for a Capital Improvements Project extension.
As we've reported, the council along with Mayor Stan Booker, are looking to extend the 2015 and 2016 CIP's.
The mayor now said they’ve run out of time to put the issue on the November ballot and they’re looking toward a January election date.
The proposed extension would focus on industrial development, as well as replacing many of the city’s water and sewer lines.
The new CIP would also address blight issues throughout Lawton.
Since the 2010 census, Lawton has lost somewhere between 4-8 percent of its population, and to flip that trend, Mayor Booker said it will take a major focus shift.
“If we don’t change something, how is it ever going to change, that trend could continue. I don’t think anyone wants to leave our future to hope. This CIP will give us the money to start investing in industrial development, so we can begin to create more jobs," said Mayor Stan Booker.
The mayor said this extension would not increase taxes.
Instead, it would extend the collection period from 2025 to an undetermined date.
Council members plan to have the proposal finalized by October 1st.
