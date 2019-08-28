City of Lawton welcomes new Neighborhood Services Supervisor

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton is welcoming Will Hines as the new Neighborhood Services Supervisor.
Hines has spent much of his life dedicated to the city, having recently retired as assistant chief of police after 30 years of service.
As Neighborhood Services Supervisor, Hines will encourage compliance with City code across Lawton, focusing on areas like sanitation, conservation and sight obstructions.
Hines says he hopes to push forward in beautifying the city with his new position, and instill a sense of community pride.
