Construction at Elgin Public Schools underway for second year

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) - Elgin students are using one of the buildings that was built using money from the 36.9 million dollar school bond voters passed in 2017.
For around a year now, students and parents at Elgin Public Schools have seen construction going on their camp, but some of the big projects are done, and students are now using those buildings. Superintendent Nate Meraz said they’ve had a lot of people in the community come by to see what’s changed so far.
"It's a lot of fun," he said. "It's a lot of quote headaches, but I always say this, it's good headaches to have. Growing pains are the good pains to have."
One of the completed projects is the Agriculture Educational building. Students just started their first full year in there. The building has classrooms, a board and conference room for the FFA advisory team, and ag mechanic shop for students.
"We have a plasma camera for them to design different shop projects using an auto cam type system and cut out those metal projects as well as the welding projects through their years," teacher Travis Bradshaw said.
Right outside the shop door, another project is underway. It's the Performing Arts Center.
"We gonna have a beautiful lobby," Meraz said. "A beautiful stage, nice interior seating, some storage areas in the back and it will be connected to our high school, so our high school students won't have to leave the building to go there."
They hope to have the Performing Arts Center done in a little over a year. Safe-rooms in the middle school and high school along with a security upgrade should also be done in 2020.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.