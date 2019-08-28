FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: off and on rain chances into the weekend.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The pattern will remain somewhat unsettled, and we’ll see additional chances for storms into the weekend.
Partly cloudy this evening with temperatures falling into the low 80s by 9PM. Late tonight into tomorrow, a disturbance may spark off isolated showers & storms. Any showers should end during the morning and skies will clear a bit tomorrow afternoon. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Skies will turn partly cloudy Friday with a chance of storms Friday evening, Friday night, and possibly into Saturday morning. Highs in the mid 90s with gusty southeast winds. Saturday, highs may stay in the 80s if we have clouds and showers lingering. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny Sunday with highs near 90. There is a slight chance of a shower or storm as well. Early to mid next week is looking sunny and dry with highs in the 90s and lows near 70.
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
