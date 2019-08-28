FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: off and on rain chances into the weekend.

Skies will turn partly cloudy Friday with a chance of storms Friday evening, Friday night, and possibly into Saturday morning. Highs in the mid 90s with gusty southeast winds. Saturday, highs may stay in the 80s if we have clouds and showers lingering. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny Sunday with highs near 90. There is a slight chance of a shower or storm as well. Early to mid next week is looking sunny and dry with highs in the 90s and lows near 70.