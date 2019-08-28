LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
We are tracking a few showers and storms again this morning for portions of Texoma. Showers and storms should stay isolated this morning and clear by 10AM. Counties along and south of the Red River have the best chance of seeing precipitation this morning. This afternoon we will begin to see cloud cover clear and some sunshine is expected to return. This will help temperatures warm up a little more compared to yesterday with most places in the mid to upper 80s.
Tomorrow morning a few showers and storms are possible as plenty of moisture will still be in place. Those showers and storms should clear out by 10-11AM, and then lots of sunshine will move in during the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower 90s.
Friday afternoon mid 90 degree temperatures will settle into Texoma before more rain and storm chances return during the evening and overnight hours. These showers will develop due to another cold front that will sweep into Texoma. This cool down will bring temperatures into the mid 80s and more storm chances for the beginning part of the weekend. Showers and storms will begin to clear out Sunday, but the cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 80s will stick around.
Monday and Tuesday next week high temperatures will warm back into the low to mid 90s under sunny skies.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
