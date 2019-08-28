Fort Sill club offers support system for military spouses

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - For 150 years, the Patriot Spouses Club has offered a sense of belonging and a place to connect for military spouses on Fort Sill.
The club held an event on Wednesday to show potential members what they have to offer, including the many activity clubs within their organization, and one of their missions- to give back to the community through scholarships and welfare grants.
The Patriot Spouses club is for spouses of all ages, some new to the military, some who have been in for decades, all coming together to learn about each other's background, and share things they have in common.
“It’s so exciting that everybody has something to teach everybody else and just make those friendships that last forever," said Jessica Chung, president of the Patriot Spouses Club.
Chung has been a member for two years and said the club brought her out of her shell.
“I learn so much from everybody, even our brand new spouses, because my husband didn’t join the military yesterday, so things have changed,” said Chung.
Barbara Bullock has been a member for 40 of the 65 years she has been a military spouse.
“It’s been one of the best support groups for me. It has, in the 65 years,” said Bullock. “The wives group has been a blessing to me in disguise.”
The club acts as a second family.
“To know that we don’t have any family here, so to be able to have a group of spouses that we can count on when there’s an emergency, we’re all here for each other," said Chung. "We work great together and we just love this community and hope to give back as much as possible.”
Bullock said it is a pleasure to share memories and support with the younger members, especially while their spouses are deployed.
“I hope that through my tenure of being the young wife coming up and I’ve learned from the older folks that maybe we could just shed a little bit of light to the younger folks today, in hopes that it could help them carry their burden a little bit better and a little bit lighter,” said Bullock.
If you are interested in joining or learning more about the Patriot Spouses Club, visit their website at fortsillpatriotspousesclub.org. They also invite you to attend one of their luncheons to see what they are all about.
