Fresh produce available at Lawton’s Salt of the Earth Ministries

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - For the very first time, Lawton’s Salt of the Earth Ministries is offering fresh produce to the community.
The 800 pounds of produce came in from the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and there is plenty of goods to choose from.
“We have an array of watermelon, carrots, grapes, nectarines and plums,” said Lady-Elect Chiara Jackson.
The Salt of the Earth Ministries’ pantry, called Jaime’s Cupboard, has been open for nearly a year, and with produce finally on the shelves, organizers couldn’t be happier.
“If I could do a cartwheel I would, just to be able to offer fresh fruits," said Chiara.
This food is available to anyone in the community, regardless of income. However, you must bring an ID, and proof of address. One thing the Senior Pastor stresses, is the importance of a healthy meal.
“We have about 10 freezers full of meat," said Roderick Jackson. "We want to give a balanced meal. We don’t want to give a junk meal and have kids hyped up on sugar. We want them balanced on everything.”
You can get produce Thursday, August 29, from noon to 4 p.m. at The Salt of the Earth Ministries at 2209 NW 25th. Regular food pantry distribution is the 3rd and 4th Tuesday of the month from noon to 2 p.m.
If you would like to donate to Jaime’s Cupboard, you can learn more by visiting their website or by calling 580-248-3170.
