Lawton police arrest three for allegedly trafficking meth

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department was able to get more than 140 grams of meth off the street.
LPD got a tip that drugs were being brought into the area.
Officers pulled over three men near 67th and Lee and called for a K-9. That’s when they found the drugs.
“Getting a stop like this and being able to get that much drugs off the street is always a good thing, not only for the Lawton Police Department but also for the citizens of our community," says Sgt. Timothy Jenkins with LPD.
Edgar Corona, John Nguyen and Alvaro Lara were all arrested for Trafficking Meth. Lara and Nguyen were also charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Officers are still investigating.
You can count on us for updates as this story develops.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.