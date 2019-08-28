Man charged in connection to deadly shooting at Lawton apartment complex

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting at a Lawton apartment complex.
Wednesday, Arrieus Sims Jr. was charged with Second-Degree Murder for the death of Michael Hyde and First-Degree Robbery from a separate case.
According to investigators, a witness told police he was in a room in the apartment with Sims and Hyde when Sims tried to provoke a fight, and then pulled out a gun. That witness said Sims removed the rounds from the gun before putting one back in, spinning the cylinder and squeezing the trigger, but it didn’t fire.
He did that again, this time pointing at Hyde when the gun went off.
Hyde was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Sims’ bond has been set at $250,000, with a court hearing set for next month.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.