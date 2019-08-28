PART TWO: City Council Candidate Previews

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - There was no need for a random drawing for this one as there are just two candidates left.
Current councilman Caleb Davis and Derek Berry answered the same two questions as Linda Chapman and Donna Mata; why are you running, and what do you hope to accomplish?
Councilman Caleb Davis said why he is running for re-election is the same reason he ran the first time, it’s all about providing access and transparency, which is something he said was lacking in ward 3.
“People in ward 3 know if there’s one person in Lawton they can get a hold of, it’s Caleb Davis. I ran on being available to my constituents and I have been. Over 50 ward meetings, I publish my cell phone, email, I tell people the way I vote on everything. I told them I would bring the government, the city council to them, and I’ve done just that,” said City Councilman Caleb Davis.
Derek Berry ran in the last election, and he said losing to Caleb Davis pushed him to be more active within the city.
Berry said the reason he’s running is to help solve the issue he hears about most.
“Try and put more focus on the roads, sidewalks, which they are already doing, but I want to put more emphasis on the community and residential areas. I would like to have them put at least 10 million dollars into these residential communities,” said Derek Berry.
Berry said fixing the roads, and more specifically the roads in residential areas are the thing he wants to accomplish if he were to win Ward 3.
"The roads, and the sidewalks. I would like to see them in residential areas, where they don’t have to cross the road so they can stay on the sidewalks and walk home. I would hate for them to keep having to cross the roads, and we have busy traffic in Meadowbrook all the time,” said Derek Berry.
Councilman Davis said he’s proud of the things he’s accomplished for ward 3, and if he were to be re-elected, he said his new goal would center around finishing out the projects he’s helped start.
“Roads, sidewalks, infrastructure, and representing my district. I’ve put more money towards roads and sidewalks then all other wards combined. We have a lot of projects going on in Ward 3 right now, and more that are funded and haven;t even started yet. I plan on doing more of that, keeping the ward meetings going on, staying available,” said Davis.
The Ward 3 non-partisan election will take place on September 10th.
Early elections also take place September 5th and 6th.
