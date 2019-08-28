Small business workshop held in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Director of Cameron University’s Center of Emerging Technology held a workshop on how to start a business Tuesday at the Great Plains Technology Center in Lawton.
Those in attendance got personalized help generating a unique idea for a company as well as creating a business plan.
“I welcome people to come to CETES Business Incubator and our co-working space and I offer free business advice also through the Small Business Development Center,” says Samantha Lankford, Director of the Center of Emerging Technology at Cameron University.
Those interested in developing their company in Cameron’s business incubator should contact SLankford@Cameron.edu
