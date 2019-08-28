USO hosts ‘Discovering Your Spark’ workshop for Fort Sill military spouses

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - USO Oklahoma was at Fort Sill Tuesday night, reaching out to enrich the lives of military spouses on post.
The “Discovering Your Spark” Workshop was held to help military spouses find their passions.
It was headed by 2017 Military Spouse of the Year Brittany Boccher, who’s dedicated her time to speaking and listening to other spouses to find out their needs and the challenges they face.
The workshop was a night of reflection, as attendees considered what they could do to live a happier life.
“We’re gonna talk about life moments that happened, we’re gonna talk about challenges and turning a challenge into an opportunity, and really talking about how military life, geographic location, it doesn’t have to dictate how you’re living your live, it doesn’t have to dictate your identity or what you’re doing," says Boccher.
Boccher is working with the USO to bring the workshop to military locations across the United States.
More information can be found at discoveringyourspark.com.
