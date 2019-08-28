Warrant issued for deadly Lawton hit and run

August 27, 2019 at 8:25 PM CDT - Updated August 27 at 8:25 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Authorities have issued a felony arrest warrant for a man for hitting and killing a pedestrian with his truck late last year.

74-year-old Blas Medrano is charged with First-Degree Manslaughter for the death, which happened in October of 2018.

According to court documents, he struck and killed 58-year-old Dewayne Lewis on 9th and Lee and drove away from the scene.

A witness followed him while talking to 911, tailing Medrano until police arrived.

Medrano was driving under the influence of several drugs at the time, with a blood test coming back positive for opiates, Morphine, Codeine, Lidocain, and Hydrocodone.

A warrant for Medrano’s arrest was filed today, with bond set at 100-thousand dollars.

