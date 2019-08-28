Warrant issued for deadly Lawton hit and run

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Authorities have issued a felony arrest warrant for a man for hitting and killing a pedestrian with his truck late last year.
74-year-old Blas Medrano is charged with First-Degree Manslaughter for the death, which happened in October of 2018.
According to court documents, he struck and killed 58-year-old Dewayne Lewis on 9th and Lee and drove away from the scene.
A witness followed him while talking to 911, tailing Medrano until police arrived.
Medrano was driving under the influence of several drugs at the time, with a blood test coming back positive for opiates, Morphine, Codeine, Lidocain, and Hydrocodone.
A warrant for Medrano’s arrest was filed today, with bond set at 100-thousand dollars.
