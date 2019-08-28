YOU CAN HELP: Football player using kicking ability to raise money for Cache Special Olympics

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - A Cache high school football player is kicking for his community this year, more specifically for the Cache Special Olympics.
Fawaz is ranked as one of the best if not the best kicker in the entire state and he decided he wanted to use that skill set to help others. So, he's asking people in the community to donate money, any amount of money, for every kick he makes and every one of his punts that lands inside the 20-yard line this year.
Cache High Senior Ralph Fawaz said his kicking for the community campaign is extremely easy. You just pick how much you’d like to donate and he’ll do the kicking.
"So, say I make two field goals and somebody has pledged two dollars. At the end, we’ll agree on a pick-up date and I’ll go pick up that four dollars from them each game,” Fawaz said.
Fawaz is hoping to raise $5,000, every cent of which will go to Cache Special Olympics.
"They don’t get funded by the school and they have to ask for money and this way they won’t ever have to ask for cash this year. It will just be funded by me,” Fawaz said.
Fawaz said this all got started because he took a message from his coaches to heart.
"We encourage our young men in our program to donate their time and do some voluntary work and help people out. We’re trying to do more than win ball games here in our program. We want to build productive citizens, good fathers, good husbands for the future. It just goes right along with what we’re trying to do in our program and I think it’s a great idea,” said Cache High School Football Coach Faron Griffin.
Fawaz said about 15 people pledged their donations, but he’s hoping more people will do the same and truly do something special for the Cache Special Olympics, who Fawaz says is greatly appreciative of the support.
If you want to get involved you can call Cache Public Schools or reach out to Fawaz on Twitter.
